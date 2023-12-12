Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,275.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

