Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

CM opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

