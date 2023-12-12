Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $107.01 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.21.
COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
