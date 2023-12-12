Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,329. The company has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 202.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 80,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.