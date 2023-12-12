Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,268 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 5.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 5,711,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,349,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

