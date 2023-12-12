Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.56.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.63. 200,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,090. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16,109.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

