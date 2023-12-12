CAVA Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAVA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 12th

CAVA Group’s (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 12th. CAVA Group had issued 14,444,444 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $317,777,768 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of CAVA Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CAVA opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

