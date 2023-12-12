Celestia Price Reaches $12.23 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $679.03 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $12.23 or 0.00029466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,009,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,249,007 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,008,986,301.369831 with 150,029,829.119831 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.00044179 USD and is up 21.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $533,982,332.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

