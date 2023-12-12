Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $202.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

