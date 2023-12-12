Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Raised by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,871 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 7.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

