Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $83.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of CNC opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

