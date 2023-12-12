Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 960,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

