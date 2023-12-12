Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.5 billion-$145.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.1 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.600- EPS.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 960,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 39.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 60.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

