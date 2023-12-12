Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.60.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

