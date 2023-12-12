Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

