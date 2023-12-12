Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.9 million.

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

