CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHS stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15.
About CHS
