CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.
