Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $559.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.10. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $563.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.