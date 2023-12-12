Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Point72 Middle East FZE

Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 165,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,176,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,158,000 after buying an additional 554,244 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

