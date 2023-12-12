Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $64.97 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

