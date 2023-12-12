Comparing Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TKO Group $1.29 billion 9.82 $195.59 million $1.29 56.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves.

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlanta Braves and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.25%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Summary

TKO Group beats Atlanta Braves on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

