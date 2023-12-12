Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

