Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is PointState Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730,744 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 3.6% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.49% of Coupang worth $152,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Coupang by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Coupang by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,746. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

