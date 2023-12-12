Cranswick plc (CWK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.70 on January 26th

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cranswick Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,942 ($49.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,650.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,447.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,850 ($35.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,025.91 ($50.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($58.00) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($48.69), for a total value of £103,414.14 ($129,819.41). Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

