Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,035,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.