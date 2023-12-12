Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.30.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
