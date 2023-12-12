CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5,936.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,315 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3,236.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 321,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.