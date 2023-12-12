CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.8 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.500-8.700 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 1,719,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,073. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,945,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,942 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

