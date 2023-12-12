Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.530-6.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dell Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. 899,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 296.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

