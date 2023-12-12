Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

