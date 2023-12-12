DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $49.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.