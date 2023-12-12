Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lifted by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 5.9% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

