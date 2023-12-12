Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

