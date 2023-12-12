Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue $1.21 Quarterly Dividend

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

DPZ stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.81. 70,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,731. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

