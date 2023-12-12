Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $409.93.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $397.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.34 and its 200 day moving average is $364.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

