DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,780. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.