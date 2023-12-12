Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

EXP stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.