Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Earthstone Energy makes up 3.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.52% of Earthstone Energy worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

