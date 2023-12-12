Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of EVT traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$121.95 and a 52 week high of C$138.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.71. The stock has a market cap of C$743.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
About Economic Investment Trust
