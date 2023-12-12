Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVT traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$121.95 and a 52 week high of C$138.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.71. The stock has a market cap of C$743.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

About Economic Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.