Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

EVT traded down C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.25. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$128.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.71. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$121.95 and a 12 month high of C$138.12.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.