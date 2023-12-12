Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

