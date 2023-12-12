Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

ELMUF stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

