Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.