Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

