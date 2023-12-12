EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 43.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

