Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $767.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $767.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $831.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.18 on Friday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $759.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

