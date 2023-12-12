Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288,361 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of Exact Sciences worth $111,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 435,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,649. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.