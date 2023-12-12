ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Stake Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 139.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ XFIN opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.