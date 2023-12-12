Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Stock Performance

LON:FERG opened at £145.10 ($182.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,892 ($124.18) and a fifty-two week high of £145.80 ($183.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of £126.27.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

