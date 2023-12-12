Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Stock Performance
LON:FERG opened at £145.10 ($182.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,892 ($124.18) and a fifty-two week high of £145.80 ($183.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of £126.27.
Ferguson Company Profile
