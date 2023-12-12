FFW Co. (FFWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 29th

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

FFW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. FFW has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.00.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

