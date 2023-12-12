FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.53.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

